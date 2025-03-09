Grande West Transportation Group (CVE:BUS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Grande West Transportation Group Inc (CVE:BUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.37. Grande West Transportation Group shares last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 430,368 shares changing hands.

Grande West Transportation Group Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.42. The company has a market cap of C$70.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.32.

About Grande West Transportation Group

(Get Free Report)

Grande West Transportation Group Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells Vicinity branded mid-size multi-purpose transit vehicles for public and commercial enterprises in the United States and Canada. It offers buses in clean diesel, gas, and CNG drive systems; and also produces and sells spare parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grande West Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grande West Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.