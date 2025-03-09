ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and traded as high as $16.87. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $16.85, with a volume of 120,711 shares changing hands.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Equities analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

