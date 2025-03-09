11,187 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Axis Wealth Partners LLC

Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

