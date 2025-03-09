Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,172 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1318 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

