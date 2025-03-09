AMG National Trust Bank Sells 842 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 31,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,063,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.34 and a 1-year high of $90.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

