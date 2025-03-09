Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,181 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 348.0% in the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,110. The trade was a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $94.58 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.96 and a fifty-two week high of $95.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.07.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

