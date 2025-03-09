Machina Capital S.A.S. Acquires Shares of 3,210 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.72.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $134.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.45 and a twelve month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.