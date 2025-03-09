110,093 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 110,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

