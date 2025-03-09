Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.8% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axis Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $946,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 892,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 104,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $1,443,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.99. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.