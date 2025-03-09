iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 252,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,472 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,859,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,735,000 after buying an additional 170,321 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.17 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

