Andra AP fonden Purchases 4,400 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after acquiring an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,065,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 71,578.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 386,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,517,000 after acquiring an additional 385,808 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Synopsys by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,497,000 after purchasing an additional 267,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $450.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.77 and a 12 month high of $624.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.03.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.58.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

