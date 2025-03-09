Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 422.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,565 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 130,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $32.18 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.80%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

