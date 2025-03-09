Callan Family Office LLC Invests $669,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,244,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,860,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,565,000. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.03.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.19%.

PEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.83.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $114,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares in the company, valued at $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

