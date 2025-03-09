Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.88 and traded as low as C$2.88. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 4,905 shares trading hands.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.68 million, a P/E ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 0.96.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers low-carbon and high-carbon galvanized steel wires; clean and bright wire for industrial and original equipment manufacturer customers; agricultural products, including fencing, barbed wire, galvanized wire, and bright wire, as well as other fabricated wire products specifically for farming, ranching, and vineyards; welded wire concrete reinforcing mesh and other fabricated wire products for heavy construction industry and infrastructure projects; and nails and stucco reinforcing products for residential and light commercial construction.

