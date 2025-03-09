Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.25 and traded as low as $36.06. Linamar shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 17,760 shares.

Linamar Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

About Linamar

(Get Free Report)

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.