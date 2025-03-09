iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.41 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average of $107.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

