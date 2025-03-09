55,461 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,564,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This represents a 33.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares in the company, valued at $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,193 shares of company stock valued at $50,096,313 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.79 and its 200 day moving average is $147.00. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

