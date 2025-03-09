AMF Tjanstepension AB Decreases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620,504 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 399,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62,187 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 110.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,285,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,048,000 after buying an additional 618,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Stock Performance
CAG opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.18. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
Conagra Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 137.25%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.
About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
