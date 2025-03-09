River Global Investors LLP Sells 3,686 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

River Global Investors LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

