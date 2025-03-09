AMF Tjanstepension AB Sells 19,530 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

AMF Tjanstepension AB cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,530 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Ball were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $54.35 on Friday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $71.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

