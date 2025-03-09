Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC

Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 200.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD opened at $28.46 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

