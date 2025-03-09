Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Corpay comprises about 1.9% of Ceera Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Corpay by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in Corpay by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Corpay by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 133,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Corpay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Corpay by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In related news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corpay Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CPAY stock opened at $335.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Corpay, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.10 and a 1-year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.77.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Corpay from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Corpay Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

