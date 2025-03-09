WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.60 and traded as low as $49.41. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $50.15, with a volume of 139,569 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $372,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

