Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.19. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 88,227 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
