Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.19. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 88,227 shares trading hands.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Get Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth $111,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.