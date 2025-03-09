J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and traded as high as $13.56. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 20,223 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded J Sainsbury to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res cut J Sainsbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

