Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Worldwide Healthcare (LON:WWH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.98 ($4.37) and traded as low as GBX 314.50 ($4.06). Worldwide Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 314.50 ($4.06), with a volume of 3,386,475 shares.
Worldwide Healthcare Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 328.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 337.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Sian Hansen bought 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 330 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,956.10 ($12,864.84). Also, insider Doug McCutcheon purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.24) per share, for a total transaction of £164,000 ($211,913.68). 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Worldwide Healthcare
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: WWH).
WWH invests in the global healthcare sector with the objective of achieving a high level of capital growth. WWH invests worldwide in a diversified portfolio of shares in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and related securities in the healthcare sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldwide Healthcare
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.