Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and traded as high as $45.71. Swiss Life shares last traded at $45.71, with a volume of 2,881 shares trading hands.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.96.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

