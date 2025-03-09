PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PTC were worth $39,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 70.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.49. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.53 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $1,075,298.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,344,221.91. This represents a 19.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.