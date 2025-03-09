Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 410,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $87,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,366,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,698,000 after acquiring an additional 98,974 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 97,999 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $16,907,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5,628.7% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $208.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.70. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.66 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

