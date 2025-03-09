Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $3,698,079.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SYY opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.03 and a fifty-two week high of $82.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYY. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

