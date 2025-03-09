Banco Santander S.A. Buys 1,536 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $440.67 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $462.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.