Argentarii LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Argentarii LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,572 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $891.11 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $950.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $841.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.