JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $174,675,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,425,000 after buying an additional 837,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,827,000 after buying an additional 811,640 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.90.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4824 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.