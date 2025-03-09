Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Purchases 500 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VBR stock opened at $191.25 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $177.15 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $100.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.82 and its 200-day moving average is $202.03.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.