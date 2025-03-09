Tilson Financial Group Inc. Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Tilson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $281,432,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,502,000 after buying an additional 3,176,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,312,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,400,000 after buying an additional 1,696,888 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,310,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,294,000 after buying an additional 1,380,993 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,902,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

