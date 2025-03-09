Pettee Investors Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 251.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSRGY. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Nestlé from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nestlé to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $101.92 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $110.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

