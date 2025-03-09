Kendall Capital Management Buys 2,129 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,386,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Lear by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lear Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:LEA opened at $98.99 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lear

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.