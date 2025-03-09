CM Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

CM Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. ClearPoint Neuro makes up approximately 3.9% of CM Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CM Management LLC’s holdings in ClearPoint Neuro were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ClearPoint Neuro by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CLPT opened at $13.07 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $361.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96.
CLPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.
