Coordinated Financial Services Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day moving average of $73.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 464,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $38,057,761.39. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,770,450.07. This represents a 35.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 501,087 shares of company stock valued at $40,952,233. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

