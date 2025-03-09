AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 326.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,520,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $406,728,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,630 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,215,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 285.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,756,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.80.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,967.06. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.08, for a total value of $149,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,088.16. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $170.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $175.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day moving average of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

