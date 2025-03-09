JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

