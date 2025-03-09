GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 74.15 ($0.96) and traded as high as GBX 75.90 ($0.98). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 74.20 ($0.96), with a volume of 3,012,418 shares.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £665.96 million, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.15.

GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 7.09 ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GCP Infrastructure Investments had a return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 20.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited will post 8.2955771 EPS for the current year.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at GCP Infrastructure Investments

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 402.87%.

In other news, insider Ian Brown acquired 46,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £35,048.16 ($45,287.71). Also, insider Andrew Didham acquired 5,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £4,008.90 ($5,180.13). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investment Limited (GCP Infra) is a Jersey-incorporated, closed ended investment company whose shares are traded on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its objective is to provide shareholders with regular, sustained distributions and to preserve capital over the long term by generating exposure primarily to UK infrastructure debt and related and/or similar assets which provide regular and predictable long term cashflows.

