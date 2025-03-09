Enterprise Financial Services Corp Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LOW stock opened at $242.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOW. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

