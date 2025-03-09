Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $5.85 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,961 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. Beckerman Institutional LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $722,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $22,520,000. Holistic Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 68.2% during the third quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $283.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.