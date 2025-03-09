Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,916,000. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIG opened at $199.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.