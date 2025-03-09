SLT Holdings LLC Invests $1.05 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SLT Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SLT Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $199.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $173.17 and a 1-year high of $205.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.21 and a 200 day moving average of $199.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.