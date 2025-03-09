Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,470.02 ($18.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,505 ($19.45). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 1,460 ($18.87), with a volume of 130,870,305 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JMAT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.26) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.32) to GBX 1,500 ($19.38) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 3.2 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,404.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,468.43. The stock has a market cap of £2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, insider Liam Condon acquired 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.60) per share, for a total transaction of £408.60 ($527.98). Also, insider Stephen Oxley acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,451 ($18.75) per share, with a total value of £391.77 ($506.23). Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.