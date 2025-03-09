Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.61 and traded as high as C$3.90. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.87, with a volume of 4,007 shares.

Canacol Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.61.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd is a natural gas and oil exploration and production company. The company operates in the Lower & Middle Magdalena Basins of Colombia.

