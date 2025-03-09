Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen upgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.85 per share, with a total value of $49,619.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of BX opened at $145.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.33 and a 200 day moving average of $167.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 20.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 158.68%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

