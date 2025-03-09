Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Increased by United Community Bank

United Community Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. United Community Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.